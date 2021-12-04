16-year-old killed in shooting at Aiken McDonald’s

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A teenager is dead following a shooting in Aiken.

Authorities say on Friday, December 3 at 7 p.m. Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the McDonald’s at 1157 York Street in reference to a shooting. Officers found one victim with a gunshot wound. EMS responded to the scene. The victim, a 16-year-old black male, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The department is actively investigating the incident. No suspect information is available.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim is identified as 16-year-old Thaj Nance-Parker.

Meanwhile, if you have any information, call Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or submit a tip to CRIME STOPPERS by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip.

Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1000.