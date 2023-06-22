JACKSON, S.C. (WJBF) – According to the Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables, his office is investigating the death of a 15-year-old teenager Kurtis Phillips, following an ATV accident on Thursday.

The accident was said to happen Wednesday, June 21, 2023 just after 5:00 p.m. on Bluff Landing Road in Jackson.

The reports says that the teen was riding a Honda ATV, lost control and ran off the right side of a road that led to striking a tree. EMS transported the teenager to Augusta University Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Aiken Coroner’s Office is continuing with the investigation.