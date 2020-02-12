15-year old suspect sought in the murder of DeAngelo Burns

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – 15-year old Jaquavious Taylor aka “Chunky’ is wanted in the Murder of 17-year old DeAngelo Burns.

Burns was shot and killed Friday, February 17th.

Taylor is 5’3 and 100 pounds and is considered Armed and Dangerous.

The RCSO says Taylor hangs out in the areas of the Dogwood Terrace Apartment Complex and the Apple Valley neighborhood.

Anyone that comes in contact with Taylor or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Homicide Division at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1464, 706-821-1083 or 706-821-1020.

