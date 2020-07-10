15-year-old reportedly kidnapped, raped by Augusta man

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A 15-year old teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Augusta.
She was walking along Pleasant Home Road, July 2nd, when 52-year-old Bill Anderson allegedly pulled over, pointed a gun, and told the her to get into his car.
The incident report states, Anderson then drove around and ended up at a hotel on Gordon Highway where he raped the teen and left.
The victim went to a nearby gas station where she was able to contact her parents and law enforcement.
Anderson is charged with Kidnapping, Rape, and Sodomy.
