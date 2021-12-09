15 residents displaced after massive fire at Azalea Park Apartments

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Members of the Augusta Fire Department (AFD) responded to Azalea Park Apartments in reference to a fully engulfed fire.

The call came in around 10:30 Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. last night, #Augusta #firefighters were sent to Azalea Park Apartment complex to the call of a building fire.



Firefighters found a fully involved fire coming from Building M.@WRDW_WAGT @WJBF @WFXGFOX54 @AUG_Chronicle pic.twitter.com/e7G6ECi6bq — Augusta Fire & EMA (@ARC_EMA) December 9, 2021

According to AFD’s twitter page building M had flames shooting from the roof.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

All residents inside the building were able to make it out safely and uninjured.



15 people have been displaced and are being assisted by @RedCross



The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. pic.twitter.com/EoQeQyNeOb — Augusta Fire & EMA (@ARC_EMA) December 9, 2021

The Red Cross is assisting the 15 people that were displaced.

If someone wants to assist the Red Cross in helping people affected by disaster, they can help in three ways:

Donate their time and become a volunteer so they can help us respond to home fires

Donate financially (and they can designate where they want the funds to go – such a local relief)

Donate blood to help those injured by home fires

Go to redcross.org to do all the above.