15 residents displaced after massive fire at Azalea Park Apartments

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Members of the Augusta Fire Department (AFD) responded to Azalea Park Apartments in reference to a fully engulfed fire.
The call came in around 10:30 Wednesday night.
According to AFD’s twitter page building M had flames shooting from the roof.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
The Red Cross is assisting the 15 people that were displaced.
If someone wants to assist the Red Cross in helping people affected by disaster, they can help in three ways:
- Donate their time and become a volunteer so they can help us respond to home fires
- Donate financially (and they can designate where they want the funds to go – such a local relief)
- Donate blood to help those injured by home fires
Go to redcross.org to do all the above.