AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On June 25, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department received a call from Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta.

It was reported to ACCPD that a 15-month-old child that was receiving treatment at the hospital tested positive for exposure to Fentanyl, Opiates, and Benzodiazapine.

Authorities were later informed that the child died.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Cook at 762-400-7103 or via email at jason.cook@accgov.com