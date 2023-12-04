WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Jefferson County Grand Jury recently decided to indict 20 people on various aggravated assault and gun-related charges.

They fall under the Georgia State Gang Act and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

On July 6th, Wrens Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation following a series of shootings in Wrens. Some of the shootings date back to August 2022.

“On July the 6th of 2023, we had a series of four or five shootings to take place within the city limits within like four hours, and what we were able to recover was seventy plus shell casings at all of these crime scenes.”

This sparked the investigation into this string of crimes, which Chief Maynard believes the majority of them to be connected.

“It’s pretty blatant that it’s gang related,” he said.

Last week, the Wrens Police Department, along with the Grovetown Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 15 of the 20 people.

“I don’t see this as a huge win to the city of Wrens, that’s not what I’m doing it here,” Chief Maynard said. “I see it as a big relief to the city of Wrens because I have many residents that have complained and voiced their concerns about being afraid to go on their porch at night.”

Chief Maynard tells us their ages range from 15-28. More arrests are expected to follow.

“I see the ages of all of these people that are involved, and it’s a sad situation. Families are going to be hurting,” he said.

Local activists said they think this is a good step to take, but the solution to stopping the violence is being proactive.

“Helping these kids get employed. And I mean they need some physical activity, but I’m thinking they need more than that. They need some education too,” said Reverend Charles Washington.

Chief Maynard hopes this situation is an eye opener.

“We just need to be able to get back to being good people, good neighbors, and good friends and understand that it truly takes a village,” he said. “It’s not my goal to ruin the lives of people, it’s my goal to change people and to try to give them a better chance at life. But, the depths of this crime, when people see – it’ll blow people’s minds.”

Reverend Washington said he and other community members will be holding a meeting on Sunday, December 10th about how to combat the issue. It will be at the Wrens Church of God at 102 Phillips St.

We’ve also requested booking photos and additional information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.