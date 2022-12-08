ATLANTA (AP) — Two teenagers were in custody Wednesday on charges linked to a shooting last month in Atlanta that left a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old dead, authorities said.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. announced the arrests Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The suspects’ names were not released. Both face two counts of murder, aggravated assault and gang charges, Hampton said.

Hampton said the suspects, ages 15 and 16, were both students in the Atlanta public school system. The 16-year-old was captured in New York City with help from the U.S. Marshals Service, he said.

“This investigation is not over,” Hampton said. “We do anticipate additional charges.”

Investigators did not release details of a possible motive for the shooting. It happened Nov. 26 on the 17th Street bridge, not far from the Atlantic Station retail and residential area.

Zyion Charles, 12, died at the scene while Cameron Jackson, 15, died from his injuries several days later, authorities said. Four others, all under 18 years old, were treated for injuries and released from an area hospital, police said.

Investigators said Jackson, who was riding a scooter, was the intended target.

Investigators have said a group of children and teens was escorted off the Atlantic Station property for unruly behavior and for violating a 3 p.m. curfew. From there, the group walked to the nearby bridge, where shots were fired, investigators said.

Video surveillance cameras captured the shooting, after which a group of teens boarded a MARTA train at the Arts Center station. Train cameras showed the teens celebrating and showing guns to other passengers as they rode through the city, police previously said.