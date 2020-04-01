1,400 members of NYPD have tested positive

(ABC News) – In hard-hit New York City, 1,400 members of the police department have tested positive for the coronavirus, says New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

NYPD officers prepare to disperse people who gathered to check out the USNS Comfort on March 31, 2020, in New York.NYPD officers prepare to disperse people who gathered to check out the USNS Comfort on March 31, 2020, in New York.NurPhoto via Getty Images

About 17% of the department — 6,172 employees — are now out sick, Shea said.

“We are scrambling but that shouldn’t have a negative connotation,” Shea told CNN. “We’ve added a lot to our repertoire: reaching out to New Yorkers who need help, delivering food.”

Despite the large percentage of sick calls, Shea said there are still plenty of cops on corners and in cars. He did concede the department is “planning for all eventualities” should the number of infections within the NYPD climb.

As of Tuesday night, 1,096 people had died in New York City due to COVID-19, according to the city’s health department.

