14-year-old, others giving back by providing blankets to Garden City Rescue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The season of giving is in full swing in the CSRA.

“Every day people come in off the street, that are sleeping on the street, and it’s cold now and they need a blanket,” Associate Director of Garden City Rescue J.B. Gordon told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Olivia Harmon, 14, and a caravan of helpers pulled up to the Garden City Rescue in Augusta on Black Friday to give donated blankets to those in need.

“I just wanted to get back to the homeless, so I didn’t know how, and I had idea of giving back blankets,” Harmon shared.

The ninth-grader placed a call to action on Facebook to get people in the giving mood. “She wanted to use her summer money to do the donations,” Olivia’s mother Brittany Hartfield recalled. “So, we put it on Facebook and we got other people to donate as well. So she just started collecting,”

The donations came rolling in! In all, about 230 blankets were provided to the organization which could go to any one of the dozens of men who are staying at the resource. “58 gentlemen are staying nightly with breakfast and dinner provided,” Gordon said. Their mission, to strive to maintain a safe, clean, drug-free environment where the basic needs of men are meet, such as a shower, a bed, dinner and breakfast, and clothing.

The Center is still looking for donations like toiletries, paper towel, toilet paper, cups, and laundry detergent.

For more information, call 1-706-724-6960 and choose option-1.

As far as the blanket donations by Harmon, Gordon said, “this is truly a blessing a real blessing.”