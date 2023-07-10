AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A young girl from Jamaica is being treated at the world-class Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital.

Fourteen year-old Ackalia Dunkley was air-lifted to the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital on June 21st.

Just days before, doctors say a stove explosion left her with second degree burns covering more than 50 percent of her body.

“Third world countries like, you know, the country I came from- Bangladesh- they have burn centers, but they don’t have the ability to treat any burn bigger than 40 percent,” said Dr. Zaheed Hassan, burn and plastic surgeon at JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Hassan is part of the team of medical professionals caring for Ackalia.

“Burn [care] is a wonderful field, where you can help people who need help,” said Dr. Hassan.

The Sanmerna Foundation in Kingston, Jamaica raised 45 thousand dollars to get Ackalia to the center, which is the largest burn center in the U-S.

Sannerna project manager Stephen Josephs came to Doctors last year with another crucial burn patient from Jamaica.

“Dr. Hassan and his team created some miracles, along with God…”. said Josephs.

The patient survived, against all odds.

“Mr. Stephens let me know that she’s in good hands because he worked with the burn center before,” said Ruphema Dunkley, Ackalia’s father. “ So, that gave me a confidence. And when I came to see…it was all love.”

After four surgeries, Ackalia’s father says she’s now eating, talking and asking about her school work.

“Day by day, my heart just keeps on lifting,” said Dunkley.

“Jamaica is where I live,” said Josephs. “But, coming here, I feel like I’m home from home because of the love they exhibited…and the care. You feel like you’ve known them forever.”

Dr. Hassan tells us that the burn center is dedicated to making a team effort to help their patients.

He says the center has a success rate of about 98 percent.

“Her prognosis is really good. I think, you know, if you see her, her face is entirely healed and she’s ‘happy smiles’,” said Dr. Hassan. “And I think, you know, in a week or so, she should be able to…walk pretty well.”

Dr. Hassan expects Ackalia will be able to go back home in about a month.