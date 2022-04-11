ALLENDALE, S.C. (AP/WJBF) — Officials say severe storms that moved across South Carolina during Masters week caused at least 13 tornadoes and hail the size of baseballs.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says 14 homes were destroyed as the twisters moved through last Tuesday in Allendale, Bamberg, Clarendon and Orangeburg counties.

The National Weather Service report includes one EF3, two EF2’s, two EF1’s and three EF0’s.

Tornadoes are classified into the categories:

Weak EF0, EF1 Wind speeds of 65 to 110 mph Strong EF2, EF3 Wind speeds of 111 to 165 mph Violent EF4, EF5 Wind speeds of 166 to 200 mph or more National Weather Service

Officials say another five homes were damaged by a storm that dropped baseball size hail in Horry County last Thursday.

The National Weather Service continues to survey the damage.

The strongest tornado had winds of at least 160 mph and moved through Allendale, Bamberg and Orangeburg counties destroying homes, knocking down trees and power lines.

No major injuries or deaths have been reported.

You can take a look at the path the twister took, by clicking here.

Other tornadoes were reported in Aiken, Lexington, Calhoun, Colleton, Hampton, Dorchester and Clarendon counties.