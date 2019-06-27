13K newcomers expected in Augusta area over 5 years

New growth numbers released that show projections for the Augusta area.

According to the Alliance for Fort Gordon, 13,196 people are expected to move to the region over the next 5 years thanks to Fort Gordon expansion.

You can see signs around town that show change is coming–literal signs in front yards that read “For Sale.” You have also probably heard that we are in a “sellers market,” but what exactly does that mean? Keller Williams Realty agent Charissa Jones breaks it down.

“It means that there are more buyers than there are sellers so the demand for houses are a lot higher and so if the seller put the house on the market, 9 times out of 10 it will go really really quickly,” Jones says.

Each day there are dozens of new houses that show up on the market.

“Today there was 41 new listings on the market,” says agent Regina Wadsworth. When she checked, it was not even 2PM yet.

“Just today,” Jones emphasized, “and the day is not over so there are going to be houses that come on the market throughout the whole day.”

No one wants to rush into a purchase as big as a house. You also do not want to miss out on a great home so where is the balance? Jones gives some advice.

“Get with a real estate agent to kind of make the process as smooth as possible and kind of guide you through it because it can be very very overwhelming right now. As soon as a house comes on the market, within 24 hours, it’s gone so just preparing the buyer up front for what is getting ready to come, like if you like a house, there’s no time to think about it, you actually have to react,” Jones says.

Both woman also agree that this is a great time to be a real estate agent as well. Watch the full interview below for the resources they offer if you want to break into the industry.

The graphic below from the Alliance for Fort Gordon shows an increase of more than 13 thousand people expected to move to our area. Many of the men and women coming to Fort Gordon to take the new jobs will bring spouses and working-age children with them. The total projected employee growth is 6,778.

“The growth at Ft. Gordon we’re seeing is just fantastic,” says Augusta Economic Development Authority’s Cheney Thomasson says. “Everyone’s been talking about it for all the years that the us Cyber Center was going to locate here and this graphic is really just a representation of that growth that they’re going to see.”

While there is a lot of excitement about the projected population increase, there are also skeptics. There are some who say things like, ‘we’ve had talks of economic booms in the past that never came to fruition.’ Thomasson says the difference this time is these are Federal jobs. The Government has guaranteed these men and women are coming.

“Customer care counsels such as Unysis and Sitel that have been expanding in recent years, love to hire trailing spouses,” Thomasson points out.

