13-year old shot in Waynesboro, suspect wanted

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJFB) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say shot two people, including a 13-year old.

The incident happened early Monday morning at the intersection of MLK & Blakeney Street at 2:15am. 

17-year old Alfonso Green is the suspect in the shooting that left a 13-year old in critical condition and a woman in surgery.

If you know anything about the incident or Green’s whereabouts, contact the BCSO.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories