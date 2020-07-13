13-year old shot in Waynesboro, suspect wanted

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJFB) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say shot two people, including a 13-year old.
The incident happened early Monday morning at the intersection of MLK & Blakeney Street at 2:15am.
17-year old Alfonso Green is the suspect in the shooting that left a 13-year old in critical condition and a woman in surgery.
If you know anything about the incident or Green’s whereabouts, contact the BCSO.
