RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

Investigators say 13-year-old Illiannah Velez was last seen at Tutt Middle School on Friday, August 26, at around 3 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, yellow T-shirt, light wash jeans, and gray, green, and orange crocs.

She’s a Hispanic female, standing at 5’8, and weighing 142 lbs. She also has blonde highlighted hair.

If you have any information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.