13-year-old injured in hit-and-run in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible for a hit-and-run incident.

Authorities say the incident happened just before 1 p.m. on Friday, September 6.

A 13-year-old was riding his bicycle at the intersection of Milledgeville Rd and Wheeless Rd when he was struck by a black, four-door vehicle believed to be a Dodge Charger.

The vehicle continued to drive without stopping heading in an unknown direction, officials said.

The vehicle’s windshield should be damaged from the accident.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.