13-year-old charged in mother’s killing in central Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his mother in central Georgia.

Warner Robins officers and Houston County deputies found 37-year-old Dominique Bowers dead inside a house on the afternoon of August 13th.

Police say the unidentified teenager reported the shooting to a 911 dispatcher.

He was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The Houston County’s district attorney says the 13-year-old will be prosecuted as an adult. Authorities say they are trying to determine what led to the shooting.