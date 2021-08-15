12-year-old killed in shooting on Luna Drive

UPDATE: 08/14/21, 5:28 p.m.: On August 13, 2021 at 11:08 p.m., Police were dispatched to Luna Drive and Armenda Drive in reference to a shooting.

First responders discovered 12-year-old Cortez Richardson suffering from a gunshot wound.

First aid procedures were carried out until EMS arrived on scene.

Richardson was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital here he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m. on August 13, 2021 by an Emergency Room physician.

The Homicide Unit was called to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with any information on the case, please call Corporal Robert

Nicholas at (706) 225-4363. You can also email him at

robertnicholas@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

UPDATE: 08/14/21, 2:24 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the victim as 12-year-old Cortez Richardson. Richardson’s body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.



COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A 12-year-old child has died after a late-night shooting, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms.



Shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, Columbus police responded to the scene of a shooting on Luna Drive in east Columbus.

According to Bryan, the child was transported from the scene and pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

This is Muscogee County’s 43rd homicide of 2021.



