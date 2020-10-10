12-year-old killed following drive-by shooting in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A 12-year-old in Aiken is dead following a drive-by shooting Saturday morning.

It happened in the 1000 block of Wyman Street, just before 4 a.m.

Details are limited but we’re told Edward F. Mckenzie, Jr. died from at least one gunshot wound, according to Coroner Darryl Ables.

A 13-year-old also sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information on this crime should call Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Callers may remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward up to $1000.