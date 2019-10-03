11th person dies from mosquito-borne illness

(CNN) – An 11th person in the US has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis, also known as Triple-E.

A Michigan health official confirmed a death Wednesday.

Triple-E is a rare virus transmitted by mosquitoes.

Courtesy of CDC

The CDC says there are usually just five to 10 human cases reported in the US annually, with roughly 30 percent resulting in death.

This year there has been an uptick in the number of reported cases, with at least 32-confirmed cases in six states.

Six cases have been reported in Georgia according to the CDC website. None in South Carolina.