$100k Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A grocery shopper in Aiken won $100,000 Tuesday night on Palmetto Cash 5.

The ticket was bought at the Publix Super Markets #506 at 250 Eastgate Drive.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Monday, October 21, for a prize of $100,000. Had the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $300,000.

Winning Numbers: 13, 15, 21, 28, and 31 Power-Up: 3

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.