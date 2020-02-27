$100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 Ticket Sold in New Ellenton

COLUMBIA, SC (WJBF) – Someone in New Ellenton won $100,000 in last night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. The lucky ticket was bought at the Hot Spot #3003 at 831 Main St. in New Ellenton.



The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday, February 26, for a prize of $100,000. Had the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $200,000.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Wednesday, February 26

13 – 24 – 28 – 32 – 37 Power-Up: 2



Check your tickets. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For complete information on claiming prizes click here.

More than 4,600 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in last night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. More than 3,100 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by two when claimed. The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

Latest Headlines: