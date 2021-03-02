1,000 vaccinations still available for Thursday, March 4th for SC residents 65 and older

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. The World Health Organization Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – University Health Care System is conducting a reservation-only, first-dose Moderna vaccination clinic for South Carolina residents age 65 and older.

The clinic is Thursday, March 4th, at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd. SE.

The date of the second dose clinic is April 1, also at Millbrook Baptist Church, so please make sure you are able to return on that date.

If you register and receive your first dose vaccine at this clinic on March 4, you will return at the same appointment time on April 1 for your second dose.

You ARE NOT eligible to participate if:

You have had a fever in the past 24 hours.

You or anyone you live with has tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

You have been treated with antibody therapy for Covid-19 in the past 90 days.

You have received any vaccinations in the past 14 days. (Shingles, Flu, MMR booster, Pneumonia, etc.)

Please read the details below to ensure you qualify before registering:

You must be 65 years of age or older and show a valid South Carolina ID for age, resident and reservation verification at the vaccination site.

There is a limit of two reservations per email for people who qualify, but you can also make just one.

You can only make ONE appointment in your name. If two people are attending, both names must be in the reservation. Duplicates will be deleted and reopened for reservations.

You will receive an email confirmation of your appointment. It will say it is a “ticket,” but you do not have to bring it with you. We will receive notice of your reservation.

You must have transportation to the church, and you will have to leave your car and enter the building — it is not a drive-through vaccination.

Please wear a mask covering your mouth and nose at all times at the vaccination site.

If you meet the above qualifications, register for a time slot by clicking here and following the instructions.

You must enter your name and a valid email address.

Please do not attend if you do not receive an email confirming your reservation.

Please do not call the church, University Hospital or your University Hospital physician because they are not able to register you over the phone.