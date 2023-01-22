AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — We have a few centenarians celebrating birthdays in the CSRA.
Ms. Hattie Murcier lives in McCormick. She was born on January 22, 1923. Her secret to a long life is loving everyone. She drinks a cup of coffee every day and is on no meds. The family held a drive-thru parade at Mack Hardy Field on Saturday, January 21.
Ms. Gynell Sapp was born and raised in Augusta. She was born on January 17, 1920. She celebrated 103 with a drive-thru parade Saturday, January 21. She never met a stranger. Her secret to a long life honoring her mother and father.
Happy Birthday!