AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — We have a few centenarians celebrating birthdays in the CSRA.

Ms. Hattie Murcier

Ms. Hattie Murcier lives in McCormick. She was born on January 22, 1923. Her secret to a long life is loving everyone. She drinks a cup of coffee every day and is on no meds. The family held a drive-thru parade at Mack Hardy Field on Saturday, January 21.

Ms. Gynell Sapp

Ms. Gynell Sapp was born and raised in Augusta. She was born on January 17, 1920. She celebrated 103 with a drive-thru parade Saturday, January 21. She never met a stranger. Her secret to a long life honoring her mother and father.

Happy Birthday!