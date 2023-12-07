AUGUSTA (WJBF) – 10 people in the Augusta area have been indicted on federal charges for participating in a major methamphetamine trafficking operation.

The defendants are all charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine, along with multiple individual charges related to meth possession and distribution and illegal gun possession.

“The charges in this indictment succinctly spell out the danger that trafficking in illegal drugs presents to the safety of our communities – particularly when those engaged in drug trafficking also illegally possess weapons,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “We commend the challenging work of our law enforcement partners in identifying and disrupting these operations.”

The recently unsealed indictment charges: