AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Augusta.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Broad Street Thursday night for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, deputies found a man suffering from at least 1 gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

This story is developing.