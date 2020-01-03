LIVE: 1 killed, 3 injured in stabbing attack on South Congress; suspect in custody, APD says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least one person died and three others were injured in a stabbing attack in downtown Austin Friday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS says this happened on the 500 block of South Congress Avenue near West Riverside Drive around 8:12 a.m.

Austin Police says the suspect is in custody and no other known suspects are outstanding.

The FBI is also on scene.

ATCEMS said one person, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men, one in his 20s and the other in his 50s, were taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, and a fourth patient refused treatment.

Scene of a deadly stabbing on South Congress Avenue Jan. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Alex Hoder)

The FBI is on scene at a deadly stabbing on South Congress Avenue. (KXAN photo/Yoojin Cho)

The FBI is on scene at a deadly stabbing on South Congress Avenue. (KXAN photo/Yoojin Cho)

A KXAN viewer shared the below video near the scene, showing police in the area. A man is also seen climbing up a building, but it is not known whether he is connected to the incident.

“It looked like he came out of Freebirds,” the viewer said. “Then he ran down the area between the building and the creek area, he then climbed a ladder laying against the building. He jumped from that ladder to the ladder attached to the building.”

The viewer said as the police officer got closer to him, the man tried to push the construction ladder over.

Stabbings in Austin

In February 2019, a KXAN investigation analyzed stabbing crimes in Austin. At that time, Austin had 12 deadly stabbings since 2016, including the first two homicides of 2019. KXAN is working to get updated numbers from this past year. KXAN is also following up with Austin police, who at the time did not separately monitor stabbings.

We have a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.