ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash.

The incident happened Saturday, December 31.

Troopers say the driver of a car, traveling north on Highway 15, near Mountaineer Circle, about five miles south of Elloree, went off the right side of the Road and struck a tree.

Two people were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One person died.

We’re working on getting the identity of the victim for you.