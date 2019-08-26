1 injured following robbery, shooting at South Carolina church

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WJBF) — One person was injured following a shooting at a South Carolina church Sunday morning.

The incident happened at the Centro Cristiano De Columbia Church at 6:15 a.m., according to WOLO.

The station reports the suspect entered the church service demanding money. He fired into the air and shot one of the church members before leaving the scene.

The 23-year-old victim, Esvin Perez, was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery, according to WLTX. His condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect is described as a tall, slim African-American male wearing a black-striped shirt, black pants, a bandana that partially covered his lower face, and a beanie. He was carrying a small silver semi-auto pistol, as well.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC.