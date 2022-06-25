HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has died following an alligator attack on Friday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Horry County crews worked to rescue someone from the water following an alligator attack late Friday morning, according to officials.

Crews responded at 11:54 a.m. to the area of Excalibur Court in the Myrtle Beach area after an alligator “had taken hold” of a person and went into a retention bond, according to officials.

A county emergency alert sent to residents in the area asks people to stay inside their homes due to an “animal attack.”

There was no threat to the community, as of a 2:30 p.m. update.

Horry County police and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were also on the scene.

The person’s identity has not been released, and a cause of death has not been announced. The alligator was removed from the pond and will be euthanized, according to officials.

Count on News13 for updates.