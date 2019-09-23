1 dead in Aiken County crash

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a deadly crash in Aiken County.

Officials say the incident happened on Sunday, September 22 at 5:45 p.m.

We’re told the driver of a 2004 Lexus SUV was traveling south on SC 125 near Old Nail Road and ran off of the road. The vehicle then overturned.

The driver was killed as a result of the crash, according to Corporal Sonny Collins.

We’re working to learn the identity of the victim from the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.