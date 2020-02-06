1 dead as storm slams its way across country to East Coast

(Video courtesy of : Twitter/Jetpilot1968 – Spartanburg, SC, February 6, 2020)

(ABC News) – Severe weather has left one dead in Alabama as more than six dozen damaging storms are reported in the South from Louisiana to Tennessee — including 12 reported tornadoes in Mississippi alone.

Emergency Management Agency Director Kevin McKinney in Alabama’s Marengo County said that one person died and another was injured from storm damage early Thursday morning. McKinney also said that a couple of mobile homes were destroyed.

On the cold side of the storm, up to 14 inches of snow fell in Texas, and up to a half a foot in Oklahoma.

Several inches of snow were also reported from just south of Chicago to near Detroit this morning.

Latest Headlines: