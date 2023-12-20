AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death crash that happened Wednesday night on Gordon Hwy. in Augusta.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Gordon Hwy. and Tubman Home Rd. at around 6:41 p.m. When they arrived, they found a small vehicle that had struck the read of a tractor trailer logging truck that was stopped at the red light.

The coroner’s office pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene. Their identity will be released when next of kin has been notified.