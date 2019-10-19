1 dead, 1 recovering following crash in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A single-vehicle crash is under investigation in Aiken.

Troopers say the incident happened just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 19.

We’re told the driver of a 1997 Chevrolet pick-up, later identified as Sean K. Johnson, 32, of Gloverville, was traveling south on Myrtle Street. The vehicle then ran off the right side of the road and struck several trees.

Johnson and a passenger were transported to Augusta University Hospital. Johnson died from traumatic injuries sustained in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Toxicology analysis is pending, according to Coroner Darryl Ables.