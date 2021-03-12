1.3 million is proposed for Gold Cross subsidy.

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) New talks with Gold Cross will focus on how much of the city of Augusta should be paying the company.

As we reported a commission committee is recommending a five member sub-committee negotiate a new ambulance agreement with the company.

Right now the city is paying the Gold Cross 650 thousand dollars a year, but the latest proposal is calling for an increase to one point three million dollars.

“It would be very hard for me to support that however since I’m on the committee we’re negotiating I will not say I’m going in with my mind already made up but I’m going in with my mind wide open,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Commissioners next week are scheduled to finalize whether they want the sub-committee to be in the room during negotiates, because doing so would require it to be a public meeting.