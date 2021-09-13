Congress calls for permanent UAP office

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: Members of the National Guard walk outside of the U.S. Capitol building at sunrise on February 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

MYSTERY WIRE – Congress is taking action to establish a permanent UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) office.

The legislation language is on five pages of the FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (HR 4350) which is 1,362 pages long (Key pages and full document below).

According to the act, Congress is directing the Director of National Intelligence to “establish an office within the Office of the Secretary of Defense to carry out, on a Department-wide basis, the mission currently performed by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force as of the date of the enactment of this Act.”

Along with being required to give Congress an annula report, the new office would be required to do the following seven duties: