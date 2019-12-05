Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Digital Exclusives
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
College Sports
The Big Game
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Putting Children First
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Features
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Mystery Wire
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW
Mystery Wire
SpaceX delivers ‘mighty mice,’ worms, robot to space station
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Multi-agency inspection at Gordon Highway Inn in Augusta
U.S. Army Major at Fort Gordon charged for child porn distribution
Buy A Tree Change A Life
A Columbia County father & husband is behind bars for Cruelty to Children and other charges
Fire reported at Timberman lumber mill
Overcoming challenges to become ‘America’s Favorite Crossing Guard’
Red Ribbon Gala a classy affair to benefit HIV awareness
Grease fire displaces Augusta family
Columbia County Christmas parade gets community in the holiday spirit
Multi-agency inspection at Gordon Highway Inn in Augusta
Georgia police search for armed man accused of taking son
U.S. Army Major at Fort Gordon charged for child porn distribution
A Columbia County father & husband is behind bars for Cruelty to Children and other charges
Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting
Search is on for man after child is abducted in Georgia
2 dead following shooting in Augusta; suspect in custody
Domestic violence survivor shares her story to help protect other women
Uber weighs next steps after jarring sex assault report
Ice bucket challenge inspiration Pete Frates dies at 34
Pearl Harbor survivor from Texas recognized for service
South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe 2019
Walmart apologizes for Santa sweater with cocaine
4-year-old twins free selves, climb to safety after deadly crash
#VIDEO | 5 dead, many more missing in eruption of New Zealand volcano
#VIDEO | The 1st trailer for “Wonder Woman 1984,” starring Gal Gadot, released Sunday
‘Benson,’ ‘Star Trek’ actor René Auberjonois has died at 79
Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting
Ryan lead Falcons to 40-20 win over Panthers
No.5 Bulldogs clinch Sugar Bowl appearance with Baylor
No.3 Tigers set for Fiesta Bowl with Ohio State
No. 3 Clemson tops No. 22 Virginia 62-17 for ACC title
No. 2 LSU topples No.4 Georgia in SEC Championship 37-10
Local high school grads headed to SEC Championship with the Dawgs
Road To The SEC Championship
Thousands sign petitions demanding NFL remove former QB Michael Vick as Pro Bowl captain
Jags fall in final moments in Education Day game to Lions 74-71