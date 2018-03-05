Did you know: Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers franchise will be taking the field for their 58th season this year!

Here are some fun facts you may not know about the Texas Rangers.

  • The franchise formerly played under the Monicker of the Washington Senators from 1961-1971.
  • Four numbers have been retired under the Texas Rangers: 7 (Ivan Rodriguez), 26 (Johnny Oates, 34 (Nolan Ryan), 42 (league wide for Jackie Robinson).
  • The franchise has never achieved a 100-win season, however, they have ended with six 100-loss seasons.
  • President George W. Bush was a partial owner in the franchise from 1989-1994.
  • The Washington Senators/Texas Rangers franchise has hosted three All-Star Games: 1962, 1969 & 1995.
  • Only one Texas Ranger has pitched a perfect game — Kenny Rogers on July 28, 1994 against the California Angels
  • Nolan Ryan pitched two no-hitters during his time with the Rangers: 1990 & 1991.

Career Top Batting Leaders

Batting Average – .319 Al Oliver

Games Played – 1,823 Michael Young

Hits – 2,230 Michael Young

Home Runs – 372 Juan Gonzalez

RBI – 1,180 Juan Gonzalez

Stolen Bases – 266 Elvis Andrus

Career Top Pitching Leaders

ERA – 3.26 Gaylord Perry

Wins – 139 Charlie Hough

Games Played – 528 Kenny Rogers

Saves – 150 John Wetteland

Strikeouts – 1,452 Charlie Hough

Complete Games – 98 Charlie Hough

Hall of Famers

2018 – Vladimir Guerrero

2017 – Ivan Rodriguez

2011 – Bert Blyleven

2010 – Whitey Herzog

2008 – Rich Gossage

1999 – Nolan Ryan

1991 – Fergie Jenkins

1991 – Gaylord Perry

1966 – Ted Williams

