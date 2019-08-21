GreenJackets shutout in series opener with first place on the line

On Tuesday night, the Augusta GreenJackets (67-58, 31-26) fell by a final score of 4-0 to the Asheville Tourists (62-65, 33-24). The win for Asheville puts them two-games ahead of the GreenJackets in the 2nd half standings. It is also the 5th time this month that the GreenJackets have been shutout, and the 10th time this year.

The Tourists bats have been red-hot, and they didn’t slow down early in the game on Tuesday. With two outs in the 1st inning, Coco Montes ripped his 11th home run of the season over the left field fence. A two-run home run gave the Tourists a 2-0 lead.

In the 2nd inning, Asheville tacked on another run. With runners on the corners, and two outs, Will Golsan took off for 2nd base and was deliberately trying to get into a rundown. GreenJackets catcher Andres Angulo threw to 2nd base, and when he did, Daniel Montano darted home from 3rd base to score. It gave Asheville a 3-0 lead.

Ryan Feltner was sharp on the mound for the Tourists. He went five-innings of scoreless baseball and retired the first nine he faced, on his way to his 8th win. Asheville then added another run in the 6th inning. Just like they did in the 2nd inning, with runners on the corners Coco Montes got caught in a rundown and it was Kyle Datres who sprinted home from 3rd base to give Asheville a 4-0 lead.

Asheville used a combination of Reagan Todd, Alexander Martinez, Jacob Bosiokovic and PJ Poulin to get the final 12 outs and take the series opener.

Tomorrow’s Game: 7:05 PM vs Asheville Tourists (Colorado Rockies), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (ASH) RHP Frederis Parra (3-2, 4.44) vs (AUG) RHP Kai-Wei Teng (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

The GreenJackets will send out Kai-Wei Teng in the 2nd game of the series with the Tourists on Wednesday evening. Teng is scheduled to make his 3rd start as a GreenJacket. The right-hander was traded from the Minnesota Twins organization to the San Francisco Giants organization on July 31st. Teng, and two other prospects, were traded for Giants reliever Sam Dyson. In Teng’s last outing at Greensboro, he went five-innings without allowing an earned run to pick-up his first win in the San Francisco Giants organization. The 20-year old from Taichung, Taiwan had an ERA of 1.60 in 9 appearances and eight starts this year with the Twins Single-A affiliate, the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The GreenJackets will see Frederis Parra for the 1st time on Wednesday. Parra has jumped between the Boise Hawks at the Short Season level and the Tourists here in the South Atlantic League. So far between the two destinations, he is 7-2 with a 2.86 ERA and he has logged 78.2 innings on the mound. Parra started his professional career in the St. Louis Cardinals organization before he was released in 2017. The Rockies came calling and signed him to a Minor League contract in 2018. He is originally from Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic.

