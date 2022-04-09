AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Scottie Scheffler (-8), ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, will take a five-shot lead into Saturday’s third round at the 86th Masters Tournament. Traditionally known as “Moving Day”, it’s when players jockey to get into position for a run at the Green Jacket on Sunday.

Gates opened to patrons at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of (Saturday), but you know, I wouldn’t say much changes,” Scheffler said after carding 67 on Friday in windy conditions. The five-shot lead ties the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history. Four of the previous five players to do it won, the last being Jordan Spieth in 2015.

“I mean, I’m still playing the golf course,” Scheffler continued. “There’s still 50 guys in the field, something like that, I’m sure, and I can’t worry about what those guys are doing. I’m just going to go out and play my game and just keep doing what I’m doing.”

Scottie Scheffler plays a stroke from a bunker on the No. 17 hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANGC)

Scheffler will play in the final pairing Saturday afternoon with Charl Schwartzel. The 2011 champion finished Friday in a four-way tie for second with first round leader Sugnjae Im, 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry and defending Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama at -3.

“It’s going to be hard. Look, I’m in a great position,” Lowry said after a 68 on Friday. “You’re going to need everything to go your way to be standing there getting green on Sunday. I’m where I want to be. I’m where I need to be. Yeah, I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be hard, but I’m looking forward to it.”

2020 champion Dustin Johnson was in a four-way tie at -2. He joined the chorus of players who felt the wind kept them from a better score.

Dustin Johnson walks off the No. 13 green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANGC)

“With the conditions like the forecast was, but obviously yesterday being soft, it was — but with the wind, it just plays difficult,” Johnson said. “It’s not like it’s just a steady wind. It’s pretty gusty, which makes it harder. With the soft conditions, course is playing longer, so you’ve got longer clubs in. 2-under is definitely in a better position than I probably thought I would be.”

The only competitor with local ties that remains in the field is Aiken’s Kevin Kisner (+1). He will play with Tiger Woods (+1) on Saturday after the latter made his 22nd consecutive cut at The Masters shooting 74 on Friday, just 14 months after being seriously injured in a car crash.

“Scottie is running away with it right now,” Woods said Friday evening. “(Saturday) is going to be tough. It’s going to be windy. It’s going to be cool. It’s going to be the Masters that I think the Masters Committee has been looking forward to for a number of years. We haven’t had it like this. It’s going to be exciting, and it’s going to be fun for all of us.”

Masters champion Tiger Woods reads the No. 18 green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANGC)

Saturday tee times begin at 10:20 a.m., with the final pairing going off at 2:50 p.m.

For live scoring, click here.