Players prepare for rainy Masters opening round

With showers off and off all day Wednesday for the final practice round ahead of the 2020 Masters, all attention was toward Thursday’s forecast for the opening round.

“I just hope the weather stays somewhat clear so we can get it in within four days, doesn’t look good right now, but the golf course is in good shape and the greens are not as fast as we are accustomed to yet but you never know what could happen come Thursday,” said Aiken native Kevin Kisner who is playing in his 5th Masters Tournament.

The club’s Sub Air system will control how wet the fairway and greens get as much as possible, but the course will without a doubt play longer than usual.

” I think it was already going to be a softer test than April and then with the scheduled forecast,” said Patrick Cantlay who is playing in his fourth Masters and finished tied for ninth in 2019. ” I think it will definitely be softer and that will be the biggest difference; the grass will be a little higher and the course may play a little slower than normal “.

Rain or shine, no matter what their will be an 84th Masters Champion awarded a Green Jacket, which is almost reminiscent to Adam Scott’s rainy Sunday finish when he earned his first Jacket in 2013.

“It was an unique atmosphere to be in. At that point, to be in it felt like it was really raw and sports fans were out there and it really shows how sports fans love the event because they stayed out there to get wet,” said Scott.

Thursday the earliest tee times start at 7 a.m. as the golfers hope to be off the course before potential heavy rain in the afternoon.