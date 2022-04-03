AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Sunday 80 kids from across the country competed in the Drive, Chip & Putt competition at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Many parents say they brought their kids to the event in hopes that seeing the competition would inspire their children.

“I wanted to show her [Zoey] the kids who are her age that are golfing, the competition and skills that they have, and see if she might enjoy trying it one day,” said patron Sanj Singh.

“I think it’s a really good example for them. I think it gives them an opportunity to see that they might be able to do that,” said patron Glenda Hardin.

“It’s an inspiration moment for them. To be able to see a place where they could potentially play, it really drives people to achieve what they want to in the future and someday play the Masters themselves,” said patron David Peltier.

Boys and girls played in separate divisions, divided into four age groups. One child from each group took home a trophy.

Patrons shared some of their favorite moments from the event with NewsChannel 6:

“Seeing the kids golf better than I ever will in my whole life,” Singh said.

“It’s really neat to see when the pro golfers like when Bubba Watson comes out or you see Condoleezza Rice out there talking to kids when they win,” said patron Dora Groothousen.