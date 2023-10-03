AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Kipp Madison of Evans is one of 80 golfers that have earned the right to compete in the 2024 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7th, 2024 prior to the start of the 88th Masters Tournament, according to an announcement by the club Tuesday.

Madison, who plays regularly at Westlake Country Club, advanced through regional qualifying in the Boys 12-13 age group. He is the second member of his family to compete at Augusta National. His brother Zane made it to the finals two years ago as an 8-year-old.

“Zane did a great job when he played,” Kipp Madison told reporters after regional qualifying at The Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs. “But I knew that soon enough it was going to be my time”.

Kipp Madison, boys 12-13 group, shakes hands with The Golf Club of Tennessee President David Ingram during the awards presentation during the 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt Regional Qualifier at the Golf Club of Tennessee on September 24, 2023 in Kingston Springs, Tennessee. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images for Drive, Chip & Putt)

The finalists represent 31 U.S. states, one Canadian province and Australia. Conducted in partnership with the USGA, the Masters Tournament and the PGA of America, Drive, Chip and Putt is a free, nationwide youth golf development program open to boys and girls, ages 7-15, in four age divisions. The three-pronged competition tests the skills essential to playing the game – accuracy in driving, chipping and putting.

Among the 80 finalists are seven returning competitors, including three-time National Finalist Champa Visetsin and 2022 National Champion Hudson Knapp.

Local qualifying for the 10th season of Drive, Chip and Putt began in May and was held at hundreds of sites across the country this past summer. The top three scorers per venue, in each of the four age categories in separate boys and girls divisions, advanced to subregional qualifiers in July and August. The top two juniors in each age/gender division then competed at the regional level in September and October. Regional qualifying was held at 10 courses around the country, including multiple U.S. Open and PGA Championship venues.

At the 10th annual National Finals, one champion will be named from each age/gender division. Each National Finalist will be scored based on a 30-point system, offering the player with the best drive 10 points, the player with the closest cumulative chips 10 points and the player with the nearest cumulative putts 10 points, in each separate skill. The highest total composite score will determine the winner.

The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club will be broadcast live on Golf Channel. For a complete list of finalists, click here.