AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Eighty junior golfers will be competing at the ninth annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals next year at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 2, 2023, prior to the start of the Masters Tournament.

Results of the 10 regional qualifiers – the third and final stage leading to the 2023 National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club – yielded nine returning competitors. The returning finalists are:

  • Jace Benson (2022 National Finalist), of Morgan, Utah
  • Martha Kuwahara (2022 National Finalist), of Northbrook, Ill.
  • Natalie Martin (2022 National Finalist), of Park Rapids, Minn.  
  • Aadi Parmar (2019 National Finalist), of Selma, Texas
  • Luke Parsons (2018 National Finalist), of Salley, S.C.
  • Alexandra Phung (2019, 2021 National Finalist), of Forest Hills, N.Y.
  • Paige Radebach (2019 National Finalist), of Webberville, Mich.  
  • Leo Saito (2022 National Finalist), of Hilo, Hawaii
  • Keita Yobiko (2022 National Finalist), of West Covina, Calif.

2023 National Finalists

Girls 7-9

NAMEPOINTSCITYSTATE/PROVINCEREGIONAL
Kylie Miller110MayfieldKy.Scioto Country Club
Minlin Ou127ShelbyN.C.Quail Hollow Club
Hazel Hegstrom91ProvidenceR.I.TPC Boston
Angelina Chang106AuroraOntarioOak Hill Country Club
Anna Midyett121BenningtonNeb.Castle Pines Golf Club
Emily Nguyen98RichlandWash.Pebble Beach Golf Links
Ashley Kim110CerritosCalif.Desert Mountain – Outlaw
Adalyn Lupton99WaunakeeWis.Medinah Country Club
Allie Stevens72AustinTexasChampions Golf Club
Larissa Wheelless140MiamiFla.The Bear’s Club

Girls 10-11

NAMEPOINTSCITYSTATE/PROVINCEREGIONAL
Ava Gilbart113TorontoOntarioScioto Country Club
Ada Inderlied119Virginia BeachVa.Quail Hollow Club
Alexandra Phung127Forest HillsN.Y.TPC Boston
Adelyn Rosado108CaryN.C.Oak Hill Country Club
Natalie Martin114Park RapidsMinn.Castle Pines Golf Club
Caroline Cui140Redwood CityCalif.Pebble Beach Golf Links
Hana McGarry131San DiegoCalif.Desert Mountain – Outlaw
Sophia Miller134PrincetonIowaMedinah Country Club
Viktoria Germain127HoustonTexasChampions Golf Club
Lily Wachter148Saint AugustineFla.The Bear’s Club

Girls 12-13

NAMEPOINTSCITYSTATE/PROVINCEREGIONAL
Paige Radebach118WebbervilleMich.Scioto Country Club
Narah Hope Kim127DuluthGa.Quail Hollow Club
Maya Palanza Gaudin115East FalmouthMass.TPC Boston
Macie Rasmussen143ChesapeakeVa.Oak Hill Country Club
Reese Barry133MedinaMinn.Castle Pines Golf Club
Ruihan (Kendria) Wang165BellevueWash.Pebble Beach Golf Links
Maria Fernanda Giles120El PasoTexasDesert Mountain – Outlaw
Anna Bell116Poplar BluffMo.Medinah Country Club
Katelyn Davis123ArgyleTexasChampions Golf Club
Leah Gram129JupiterFla.The Bear’s Club

Girls 14-15

NAMEPOINTSCITYSTATE/PROVINCEREGIONAL
Lyla Hampton160Grosse Pointe ParkMich.Scioto Country Club
Grave Outhavong147HamptonGa.Quail Hollow Club
Ava Taylor Estrella130BrookvilleN.Y.TPC Boston
Julianna Ishii132CockeysvilleMd.Oak Hill Country Club
Saydie Wagner154AlpineUtahCastle Pines Golf Club
Ha Young Chang157SurreyBritish ColumbiaPebble Beach Golf Links
Emma Bush128PowayCalif.Desert Mountain – Outlaw
Martha Kuwahara165NorthbrookIll.Medinah Country Club
Audrey Mcintyre131LakewayTexasChampions Golf Club
Jolie Pastorick143SarasotaFla.The Bear’s Club

Boys 7-9

NAMEPOINTSCITYSTATE/PROVINCEREGIONAL
Maxwell Lattavo130ChillicotheOhioScioto Country Club
Knox Mason115PortlandTenn.Quail Hollow Club
Reid Meyers94KensingtonConn.TPC Boston
Ezekiel Wong107MarkhamOntarioOak Hill Country Club
Jacob Eagan144Castle RockColo.Castle Pines Golf Club
Carter Cline123SammamishWash.Pebble Beach Golf Links
Koehn Kuenzler104CortezColo.Desert Mountain – Outlaw
Emory Munoz130LockportIll.Medinah Country Club
Wesley Powers122FriendswoodTexasChampions Golf Club
Alfred Carmenate135MiamiFla.The Bear’s Club

Boys 10-11

NAMEPOINTSCITYSTATE/PROVINCEREGIONAL
Robert Melendez135Ann ArborMich.Scioto Country Club
Hudson Justus134GainesvilleGa.Quail Hollow Club
Adam Silverman77AshlandMass.TPC Boston
Logan McGinn131South WilliamsportPenn.Oak Hill Country Club
Brady Shaw159PuebloColo.Castle Pines Golf Club
Jairo Sanchez-Godinez155EverettWash.Pebble Beach Golf Links
Neal Manutai131LaieHawaiiDesert Mountain – Outlaw
William Comiskey134HinsdaleIll.Medinah Country Club
Beckett McLaughlin133AustinTexasChampions Golf Club
Daniel Barcenas151WestonFla.The Bear’s Club

Boys 12-13

NAMEPOINTSCITYSTATE/PROVINCEREGIONAL
Harrison Young155SpringfieldOhioScioto Country Club
Slater Meade164North WilkesboroN.C.Quail Hollow Club
Aarav Lavu126WellesleyMass.TPC Boston
Dawson Lew134TorontoOntarioOak Hill Country Club
Charlie Haney154ManhattanKan.Castle Pines Golf Club
Jace Benson156MorganUtahPebble Beach Golf Links
Leo Saito150HiloHawaiiDesert Mountain – Outlaw
Ben Patel150North AuroraIll.Medinah Country Club
Carson James121ProsperTexasChampions Golf Club
Carson Perry142Port OrangeFla.The Bear’s Club

Boys 14-15

NAMEPOINTSCITYSTATE/PROVINCEREGIONAL
Elijah Lemmon158McCordsvilleInd.Scioto Country Club
Jake Sheffield161KnoxvilleTenn.Quail Hollow Club
Jacob Olearczyk155BarneveldN.Y.TPC Boston
Joseph Morinelli161CrozetVa.Oak Hill Country Club
Sander Ohe179EdinaMinn.Castle Pines Golf Club
Kyler Heath163HillsboroughCalif.Pebble Beach Golf Links
Keita Yobiko160West CovinaCalif.Desert Mountain – Outlaw
Alex Kim165BrookfieldWis.Medinah Country Club
Aadi Parmar104SelmaTexasChampions Golf Club
Luke Parsons156SalleyS.C.The Bear’s Club