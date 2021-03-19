COVID Protocols for Masters Tournament 2021 announced

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Masters Tournament officials have released the protocols required of badge holders attending the 2021 spring tournament.

There are several areas that will be regulated for all patrons, the most important being the ability to provide a negative COVID test 72 hours prior to admittance to the tournament. Here is a break down of all the health and safety protocols also found on the Masters.com website.

COVID TESTING

Ticket holders must provide proof of a negative PCR, molecular or antigen COVID-19 test in the previous 72 hours before admittance, regardless of whether you have been vaccinated. Antibody test results will not be accepted.

Proof of results must be shown by paper, along with the ticket holder’s photo ID, at the entrance before proceeding through the North Gate. Results must contain the ticket holder’s name and date of the test. The date must be within 72 hours of admittance for that day, regardless of previous attendance during the week of the Tournament.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous 90 days before entry, proof of positive test results can be submitted in lieu of a negative test within the previous 72 hours. For example, if you are attending the Tournament on Thursday, April 8, and tested positive between January 9 – March 29, you may submit proof of positive test results. If you tested positive within the previous 10 days before date of entry, you will be unable to attend the Tournament.

FACE COVERINGS

Face coverings must be properly worn at all times, both indoors and outdoors, unless actively eating or drinking. For your protection, the face covering should fully cover your nose and mouth.

The following face coverings are permitted:

Cloth

KN95

N95

Surgical

The following are not permitted:

Neck gaiters

Bandanas

Masks with ventilators

Face shields without a permitted face covering underneath

SOCIAL DISTANCING

Physical distancing of at least six feet and limiting contact with those outside your party is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others.

We ask that all guests in attendance practice social distancing at all times and follow the distancing measures in place throughout the grounds.

SANITIZING

Frequent handwashing is advised. Hand-sanitizing stations will also be available throughout the grounds. Avoid touching your face, high-contact surfaces and person-to-person physical contact.

STAY HOME IF YOU’RE SICK

Please perform a self-assessment before arriving on property and throughout the day. For your safety and the safety of others, you should stay at home or exit the property if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms of COVID-19:

fatigue

muscle or body aches

headache

congestion or runny nose

sore throat

nausea

vomiting

diarrhea

the new loss of taste or smell

CONTACTLESS PAYMENT

All facilities at Augusta National Golf Club are cashless. Credit card is the only accepted method of payment at concession stands, merchandise shops and shipping locations.

The Augusta National Golf Club announced in January that it would limit the number of patrons allowed to attend the 2021 spring Masters tournament. Those eligible have been contacted by club officials. You can read more about that announcement here.