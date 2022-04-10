AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Scottie Scheffler (-9) enters Sunday’s final round of the 86th Masters Tournament with a three-shot lead seeking his fourth win in less than two months and his first major championship.

“Being in this position, it’s nice to be in control of the golf tournament,” Scheffler said. “And all I’m trying to do out there is be committed to my shots and execute, and after that it’s not really up to me. So I’m looking forward to the challenge of (Sunday) and, you know, just keep doing my thing.”

Scottie Scheffler on the No. 18 hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANGC)

Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked player, will tee off in Sunday’s final pairing with Cameron Smith (-6) of Australia.

“I’m sure they will keep the greens nice and firm, but the wind will be a little lighter,” he said. “I’m not sure how much lighter it will be, but I think we are both looking forward to the test and the challenge. Playing in the final group is always so much fun, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Smith has already taken down a No. 1 this season. He beat then-No. 1 Jon Rahm at the Tournament of Champions in January, then won The Players Championship last month. He has recorded three top ten finishes in five Masters appearances.

“I’m going to have to go out there (Sunday) and play really good golf again, probably similar to today,” Smith said. “Hopefully everything just falls into place. I can’t control what anyone else is going to do. So yeah, just go out there and really focus on myself.”

Cameron Smith of Australia plays a stroke from the No. 4 tee during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANGC)

Aiken’s Kevin Kisner (+4) will tee off at noon with Matthew Fitzpatrick of England.

“Hopefully we have some good weather,” Kisner said after Saturday’s 75. “We’re not showcasing our area off very good with this weather. Hopefully we get a Chamber of Commerce day and we can all make some birdies, and they’ll be a little nicer with the hole locations.”

Masters champion Tiger Woods and Kevin Kisner on the No. 2 hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANGC)

Tiger Woods (+7) will begin his final round at 10:50 a.m. with Rahm in an early Featured Group, which can be viewed on The Masters digital platforms.

“I fight each and every day,” Woods said after carding his highest score in a competitive round at The Masters on Saturday (78). “Each and every day is a challenge. Each and every day presents its own different challenges for all of us. I wake up and start the fight all over again.”

Gates open to patrons at 8 a.m. For live scoring, click here.

This story will be updated throughout the day.