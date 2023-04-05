AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta National Golf Club is set to partner with the Augusta Municipal Golf Course, known as The Patch, Augusta Technical College and First Tee of Augusta in an initiative to “strengthen public golf in the community and foster even greater opportunities to play the game and work in the sport”.

Chairman Fred Ridley made the announcement Wednesday morning during his annual press conference at the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Plans for the initiative include linking Augusta Tech’s golf course management and workforce programs at The Patch with First Tee’s ongoing work to teach the game to the community, establishing the first partnership between these two entities.

This coincides with Augusta Tech’s efforts to assume operation of The Patch by 2025. This includes relocating their golf course management program to The Patch.

“This initiative offers a unique opportunity to contribute to two areas of utmost importance to Augusta National’s mission, our community and golf development,” said Chairman Ridley. “While in its early stages, this partnership can help produce the next generation of golf’s workforce and make the game more accessible and inviting to youth and residents throughout the community. I commend Augusta Technical College, The Patch, The First Tee of Augusta and all leaders involved in this project, and we look forward to supporting their partnership and this exciting new chapter for public golf here in our city.”