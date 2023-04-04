AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club will see the continuation of a number of Masters traditions.

The morning will see participants continue to have the opportunity to continue preparations by playing a practice round. One of the feature groups is expected to include five-time champion Tiger Woods, 1992 champion Fred Couples and two-time winner of the PGA Championship Justin Thomas, making his eighth Masters appearance.

Jon Rahm of Spain plays a stroke from the No. 3 tee during practice round 1 at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 3, 2023.

Masters champion Tiger Woods of the United States chips to the No. 15 green during practice round 1 at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 3, 2023.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a stroke from the No. 15 fairway during practice round 1 at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 3, 2023.

Couples and Woods played the second nine on Monday along with Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim.

“I don’t really ask him (how he feels physically), Couples said of Woods after Monday’s round. “I think that’s not something when I text him or talk to him, really what our conversations are about. I think when he tells you I’m only going to play four events and Augusta is one of them, he’s ready to go, it’s probably not going to be easy. But I think he’ll be fine.”

Throughout the day on Tuesday, a number of the world’s top players will hold news conferences in the Interview Room, including Woods, defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

In the afternoon, groupings and tee times are expected to be released for the first two rounds of the 87th Masters Tournament.

Tuesday evening, one of the most revered traditions at the Masters Tournament will be renewed when past winners gather for the Champions Dinner. Scheffler will serve a menu that includes cheeseburger sliders (served “Scottie Style), shrimp, ribeye steak and blackened redfish among other options.

The dinner will be the first since six Masters champions left the PGA Tour to join rival LIV Golf.

“Went out on to the range and did my stuff, and did my work and yeah, it was just a really nice experience,” Cameron Smith of Australia, who finished tied for third in the 2022 Masters before joining LIV Golf, of his interaction with his former PGA Tour colleagues.

“I don’t know — I didn’t want to expect too much but at the same time, I kind of wanted that, not only for myself but just for the game of golf. I think there’s a lot of stuff going on at the moment that doesn’t need to be going on.”

This story will be updated throughout the day.