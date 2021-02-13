Skip to content
local living
Augusta HCD shares about their Pandemic Relief Program
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Suspect in Aiken County home invasion lived nearby
Techy Tuesday 021621
Video
JENNIE: Paige McLemore’s journey to forgiveness of the man who killed her sister
Video
Know your risk of heart attack with special $99 AU cardiac screening
Video
SC’s tourism industry could rebound in late summer, fall
Video
Home invasion death investigation underway in Aiken County
COVID-19 cases in Georgia have decreased on average, variants pose a threat
Video
Online tutoring offering relief to Richmond County students, parents
Video
COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Edgefield County
Suspect in Aiken County home invasion lived nearby
‘Why won’t you die?’: Ohio gunman shoots man 6 times, killing him then himself, police say
Video
Home invasion death investigation underway in Aiken County
Senior Couple in Aiken Fights Back Against Alleged Assailant
12-year-old shoots home intruder after 73-year-old woman is shot
Video
Fired NC teacher accused of ‘indecent’ relationship with student, officials say
Video
2nd Avenue shooting under investigation
Police say three people injured in reported shooting at Northwoods Mall, need help identifying suspect
UPDATE: Police say three people injured in reported shooting at Northwoods Mall, Suspect still at large
Fauci extends vaccine wait time for most Americans, now targeting mid-summer
Video
FEMA opens mass vaccine sites as bad weather hampers efforts
‘Don’t panic,’ health officials say in response to COVID-19 vaccine delay
Biden urges Congress to pass $1.9T COVID relief package as ACA special enrollment period opens
Video
Case dropped after woman in racist NYC run-in gets therapy
5-year-old girl wakes from coma after crash involving Chiefs coach Britt Reid
Lawsuit accuses Trump, Giuliani and others of conspiring to incite Capitol riot
‘Why won’t you die?’: Ohio gunman shoots man 6 times, killing him then himself, police say
Video
CDC gives guidance on using pain relievers like Motrin, Tylenol with COVID-19 vaccine
5-year-old girl wakes from coma after crash involving Chiefs coach Britt Reid
Former football player leaves NFL to help at-risk kids through charitable arts foundation
Former NFL player Vincent Jackson found dead at 38
Video
Wright scores 24, leads Georgia Tech past Pittsburgh 71-65
Video shows storm roll through Daytona 500 after crash on lap 15; race is red-flagged
Video
20 years after fatal Daytona crash, impact of Dale Earnhardt Sr. still being felt throughout NASCAR
Video
Cindric starts new season with big Xfinity win at Daytona
Ready to retire? Kurt Busch leaves NASCAR fans guessing
Huff, Hauser lead No. 9 Virginia past UNC, 60-48
Trending Stories
Mossy Creek Elementary School teacher remembered after COVID death
Video
Home invasion death investigation underway in Aiken County
Senior Couple in Aiken Fights Back Against Alleged Assailant
We talk to Southeastern Aesthetic Surgery and MedSpa about creating a more youthful appearance
Video
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
JENNIE: Paige McLemore’s journey to forgiveness of the man who killed her sister
Video