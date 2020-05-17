Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 5/17/20 PM

Whether you liked it or not, it felt a lot like summer today with highs near 90 and plenty of humidity and sunshine. Some summer storms roll in tomorrow and will be scattered through the region during the afternoon. Some could be strong, so please be cautious with any outdoor or driving plans. We’ll see scattered showers and storms for the next few days as a system stalls out over the southeast. This should help us make up the rainfall deficit we’ve seen during the month of May. Temperatures will cool off during this rainy period and fall to the upper 70s by Wednesday. Once we clear out on Friday, our temperatures will start to climb again. Expect highs back to the low 90s by the end of the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

We’re also tracking the first tropical system of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Arthur is right off the Georgia and Carolina coast but is expected to track north and eastward and avoid making any impact in the CSRA. It’s also expected to max out at a tropical storm and eventually curve out into the Atlantic, after possibly brushing the outer banks of North Carolina.